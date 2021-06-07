MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.47

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 23015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in MFA Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

