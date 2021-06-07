Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for approximately $254.64 or 0.00697144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $64,055.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00288310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.01193719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.59 or 1.00080085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.01104913 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 117,238 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

