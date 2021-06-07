Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. 995,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,400,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

