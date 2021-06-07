Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $423.06. 160,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

