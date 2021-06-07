Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,409 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

