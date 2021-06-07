Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $58.69 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,191 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,389.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,280.77. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.