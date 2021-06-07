Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.11. 138,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,991,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

