Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Up 9.6%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. 242,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 167,563,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.