Namecoin Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $13,987.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,000.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.17 or 0.01773981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00493379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00060826 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001522 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

