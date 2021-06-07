National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.80.

Shares of NA stock remained flat at $C$92.98 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 495,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,424. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.75.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

