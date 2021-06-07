National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.80.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA stock remained flat at $C$92.98 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 495,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,424. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.75.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.