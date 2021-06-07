NEAR Protocol Price Down 2.9% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00008879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $47.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00283324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,428,509 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.