Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

LIVN stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

