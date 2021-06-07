Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

