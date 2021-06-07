Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $715,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $47.09 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold 769,400 shares of company stock worth $33,721,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

