Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,164,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82.

