New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $162,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $193.57 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

