New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Shopify worth $150,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,205.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,165.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $702.02 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

