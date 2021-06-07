New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $139,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 220,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $139.67 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

