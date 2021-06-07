New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,790 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $197,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.97.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $460.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 614.20, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.03 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

