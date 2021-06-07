Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,589 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $497.13. The company has a market capitalization of $241.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.