Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $926,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 67,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 595,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 46,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

