Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,052,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,581,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

