Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

