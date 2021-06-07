Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $242.27 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $164.51 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.