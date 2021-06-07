Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,355 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

RIO opened at $89.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

