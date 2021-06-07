Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,165 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.10. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $122.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

