Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

