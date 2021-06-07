Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,377 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $146.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.10.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

