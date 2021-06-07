Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 39,301 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,301 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $437.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

