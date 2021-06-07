Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $165.97 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

