NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey Sells 25,101 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$309,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,481 shares in the company, valued at C$6,946,640.35.

Shares of TSE:NG traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.05. 57,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,967. The company has a quick ratio of 71.88, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.