Nucleus Vision Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $29.09 million and $600,607.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00026601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01035357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.61 or 0.09799822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

