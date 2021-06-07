NuCypher (NU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.23 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $235.13 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00077360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00026851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.01053779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.00 or 0.10346848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00054723 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,193,061,686 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

