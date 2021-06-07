Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

LON:FUTR traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,940 ($38.41). 242,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,267. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,986 ($39.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,398.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

