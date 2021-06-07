Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.67

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$79.67 and last traded at C$78.10, with a volume of 424969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.4077409 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.54%.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

