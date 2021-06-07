Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head-To-Head Survey

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.7, meaning that its share price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oblong and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 6.44 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -2.51 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oblong.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oblong and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oblong presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.31%. Given Oblong’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oblong beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.