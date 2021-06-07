Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 69.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC remained flat at $$13.95 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

