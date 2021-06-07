ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,325,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after buying an additional 359,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 193,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,042. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.