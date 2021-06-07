One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) vs. The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Critical Comparison

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.31%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 6.99 $27.41 million $1.90 14.53 The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.32 $113.03 million $2.51 2.43

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 27.67% 7.79% 2.88% The GEO Group 5.96% 17.30% 3.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

The GEO Group beats One Liberty Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

