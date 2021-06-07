OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the highest is $17.90 million. OptiNose posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OptiNose by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in OptiNose by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OptiNose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,544. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

