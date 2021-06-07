Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,200,316. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

