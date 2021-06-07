Orbit Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.61 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $429.85 million and $8.61 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.01058301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.03 or 0.10327479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

