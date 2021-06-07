OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.91. 2,192,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,948,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.48.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

