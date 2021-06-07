Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.74

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 8779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORKLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 9.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.5704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

