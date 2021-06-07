Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.72

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.72 and last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 2929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 136,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.