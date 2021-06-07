Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OUTKY remained flat at $$2.94 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

