Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.67

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 1704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $476,844.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,893,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,047,011.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,746,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,028,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.