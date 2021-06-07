PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,292. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

