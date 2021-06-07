Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $11.68 Million Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.63. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

