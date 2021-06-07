Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 228,888 shares.The stock last traded at $72.58 and had previously closed at $71.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 176.65 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $121,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,790. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palomar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

